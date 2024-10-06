Youth killed, another injured as bike rams into parked lorry

An 18-year-old youth was killed and another person grievously injured when the bike they were riding on hit a parked lorry on the National Highway 44 at Pipperwada village in Adilabad district’s Jainad mandal on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Harshavardhan, a student of a private junior college in Adilabad town, sources said. The pillion rider suffered multiple injuries in the accident. He was admitted to a hospital in Adilabad district headquarters town. According to sources, the lorry was parked on the highway in a hazardous manner leading to the fatal road accident.