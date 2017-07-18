Youth jumps to death from cell phone tower

Upset over being allegedly rebuked by his mother for quarrelling with his brother, a 21-year-old youth allegedly ended his life by jumping off a cell phone tower at Arekodu village under Khammam rural police station limits on Monday.
Police identified the deceased as A Sundaraiah, 21, a worker in a granite factory in Khammam rural mandal.
Sources said Sundaraiah climbed a mobile phone tower in the village after being allegedly reprimanded by his mother for entering into a verbal spat with his younger brother on Monday morning.
Sundaraiah allegedly jumped off the tower on the spur of the moment even before anyone hardly noticed his extreme step.
He suffered critical head injuries in the incident.
He succumbed to the injuries while being moved to a hospital in Khammam.
The Khammam rural police registered a case and are investigating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor