Youth jumps to death from cell phone tower

Upset over being allegedly rebuked by his mother for quarrelling with his brother, a 21-year-old youth allegedly ended his life by jumping off a cell phone tower at Arekodu village under Khammam rural police station limits on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as A Sundaraiah, 21, a worker in a granite factory in Khammam rural mandal.

Sources said Sundaraiah climbed a mobile phone tower in the village after being allegedly reprimanded by his mother for entering into a verbal spat with his younger brother on Monday morning.

Sundaraiah allegedly jumped off the tower on the spur of the moment even before anyone hardly noticed his extreme step.

He suffered critical head injuries in the incident.

He succumbed to the injuries while being moved to a hospital in Khammam.

The Khammam rural police registered a case and are investigating.