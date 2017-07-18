Telangana

Youth jumps to death from cell phone tower

Upset over being allegedly rebuked by his mother for quarrelling with his brother, a 21-year-old youth allegedly ended his life by jumping off a cell phone tower at Arekodu village under Khammam rural police station limits on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as A Sundaraiah, 21, a worker in a granite factory in Khammam rural mandal.

Sources said Sundaraiah climbed a mobile phone tower in the village after being allegedly reprimanded by his mother for entering into a verbal spat with his younger brother on Monday morning.

Sundaraiah allegedly jumped off the tower on the spur of the moment even before anyone hardly noticed his extreme step.

He suffered critical head injuries in the incident.

He succumbed to the injuries while being moved to a hospital in Khammam.

The Khammam rural police registered a case and are investigating.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 10, 2020 11:28:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/youth-jumps-to-death-from-cell-phone-tower/article19298252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY