‘Youth Jodo Booth Jodo’ to be IYC campaign slogan

June 08, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

‘Youth Jodo Booth Jodo’ will be the slogan of the Indian Youth Congress as it prepares to make a difference in the campaign of the Congress party in the elections to Assemblies of five States by the year end.

The concept was discussed at the three-day Indian Youth Congress Executive Committee meeting that started in the city on Wednesday and the leaders from different parts of the country said they will create a new force to counter the BJP’s divisive narrative and ensure the spread of Congress’ ideology.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas B.V.; AICC Incharge IYC Krishna Allavaru; Telangana Youth Congress president Shivsena Reddy; AICC secretary Vamsichand Reddy, Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud were among those who spoke.

Mr. Shivsena Reddy said the meeting discussed the strategies adopted by the Youth Congress in Karnataka where they played a huge role in ensuring a massive mandate for the Congress party. Similar strategies with a focus on local needs and politics of the respective States will be devised, he said. The meeting also discussed the Youth Convention planned at the national level and also the party’s decision to encourage Youth Congress by allotting 50% of tickets to them.

Stating that Congress was sure to come back to power in Telangana, he said Youth Congress will play a decisive role. A bus yatra in Telangana will be held starting from Gajwel constituency represented by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.