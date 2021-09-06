Telangana

Youth injured in bomb blast in Telangana's Bhadrachalam Agency

A youth was injured after a pressure bomb allegedly planted by Maoists went off at Lenin Nagar on the outskirts of Charla in Telangana's Bhadrachalam Agency this morning.

The youth identified as Brahma Naidu suffered a grievous injury on his right leg in the explosion. He reportedly stepped on the pressure bomb after stopping his bike near a tree on the roadside to read a wall poster put by the rebels when the incident occurred.

The Maoist rebels, through the wall poster, urged people to observe ‘Political Prisoners Rights Day’ on September 13.

The handwritten poster, bearing the name of CPI (Maoist) Charla-Sabari Area Committee, read: “Release all the political prisoners unconditionally, punish those responsible for the death of tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, repeal the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UPPA).”


