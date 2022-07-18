Youth held for stealing motorcycles 

The Asifnagar police, supported by the Commissioner’s Task Force, on Monday nabbed a habitual motorcycle thief and recovered eight vehicles from him.

Accused M. Venkatesh of Jirra in Asifnagar, who works at a fuel filling station, police said, started stealing motorcycles as he had a fascination for bike rides .

The 21-year-old, a school dropout, was involved in theft of as many as 20 motorcycles in the three police commissionerate limits in 2016.

In the most recent thefts, police said, he stole vehicles from police limits of Asifnagar, Humayunnagar, Tappachabutra, Mangalhat and Bowenpally.