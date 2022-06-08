Youth held for harassing woman using morphed pics
Cybercrime police of Rachakonda Commissionerate nabbed one Toshnival Govind Narayan, a resident of Uppal, allegedly for stalking and harassing a woman online.
The 25-year-old man, addicted to smoking and drinking, took to social networking sites such as Instagram to morph the woman’s pictures into obscene images and resorted to extortion, police said.
Using a fake Instagram profile he downloaded the profile picture of a woman, his cousin’s friend, morphed it and sent it to her. He demanded money from her to prevent him circulate the picture to his relatives, police said.
The accused was arrested on Tuesday, and booked for stalking, insulting the modesty of woman, extortion and for publishing material containing sexually explicit act.
