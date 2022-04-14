Youth held for damaging VHR’s car
A youngster who pelted stones at the house of senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao and damaged his car on Wednesday night was taken into custody by Amberpet police on Thursday.
Police said that Siddharth Singh, a student of hotel management, who stays next to Mr. Rao’s house, pelted stones and damaged the politician’s car under the influence of alcohol.
A case was registered and Singh was taken into custody.
