Youth held for buying fake OU degree to secure MBA admission in US

Nacharam police and L.B. Nagar special operations team have nabbed a youth for allegedly purchasing forged educational certificates of Osmania University.

Janga Dayakar Reddy, 25, discontinued his B.Tech (Civil) as he had 11 backlog papers and could not complete the examinations. However, by paying about ₹1.3 lakh to one Muddam Swamy of Vanasthalipuram, he had purchased fake Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Sciences) certificate from Osmania University and based on it secured an MBA admission to an university in the U.S.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said that Mr. Reddy’s visa interviews were pending. Mr. Swamy, the main supplier, was said to have relocated to the U.S.

Mr. Swamy was earlier booked for cheating by OU police allegedly for pursuing MBA in New York based on fake educational certificates from the varsity.