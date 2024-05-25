GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth given opportunities by BRS, Congress deceiving them: KTR

He urges graduates to support educated candidate from BRS over shady rivals

Published - May 25, 2024 04:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao speaking at a party meeting for MLC by-election at Choutuppal on Friday.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao speaking at a party meeting for MLC by-election at Choutuppal on Friday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has stated that it is BRS that has given opportunities to several student leaders of Osmania and Kakatiya universities to make it to the law-making bodies as well as local bodies but the ruling Congress is only shedding crocodile tears on them.

Speaking at meetings held in support of the party candidate for by-election to the Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Graduates’ Constituency in the Legislative Council, A. Rakesh Reddy, at Nakrekal, Choutuppal and Devarakonda on Friday he said BRS had given opportunity to students leaders such as B. Suman, G. Kishore Kumar, G. Balaraju, B. Rammohan, Md. Fasiuddin and several others.

The Congress party had come to power by making false promises and mentioned several promises on which the Congress Government had either gone back completely or partially. He asked every graduate voter who came from farmers’ families to think about how the Congress party had failed to keep its promise of ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver on December 9 and how it had changed word on bonus of ₹500 per quintal to paddy.

The BRS leader stated that the Congress party had promised to give a bonus to paddy whose minimum support price was ₹2,183 per quintal, which is given to all common varieties, but the government had announced bonus only to fine varieties, that too from the next crop season. It had also not kept the promise of Rythu Bharosa for the Rabi season and there was uncertainty about the support to coming Kharif season.

Similarly, the government had not implemented enhanced Kalyana Laxmi so far and sought to know how many girls from below poverty line families who had married after Congress had come to power were yet to get the benefit of ₹1 lakh and 10 grams gold as promised. He also mentioned about ₹2,500 monthly assistance to women.

There was no word on filling 2 lakh jobs as promised and instead the government was shamelessly claiming credit to 30,000 jobs for merely giving appointment letters as the entire recruitment process was completed by the previous BRS government. Stating that educated leaders would be like torch-bearers to the society, he appealed to the graduates who include unemployed youth, employees and teachers to elect Mr. Rakesh Reddy who had been helping aspirants of civil services over the Congress candidate specialising in blackmailing.

