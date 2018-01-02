Youth getting ready for wrestling

During Sankranthi youth eagerly look forward at a chance to participate in the wrestling competitions held every year in Jukkal Assembly constituency bordering Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Youth indulge in rigorous exercise to win prizes in the competitions. There is no age bar for taking part in the age old game, but mostly youth in the age group of 20 years to 40 years show interest in it. All residents including women, young and old watch the competitions. Before the beginning of the event ‘tom tom’ is sounded in the village where it is conducted.

The rink is prepared with soft black soil and small sized sand. Participants squat on it like they do in Kho Kho game. They are hand-picked by senior wrestlers called Pahilwans or Vastads in local parlance. Initially, the winners are presented a coconut and the prize money goes up to ₹ 2,000.

The game has been popular in Madnur, Jukkal, Bichkunda, Nizam Sagar and Pitlam mandals. Celebration of festivals in these mandals is somewhat different from that of other areas in the district as they have close affinity with culture of Maharashtra where wrestling is still patronised by people.

“The game has the history of several decades. Generally, in these areas the literacy rate is low and people largely depend on agriculture for their living. After day-long work they used to enjoy the leisure with this kind of pass time which subsequently became a custom. Earlier, people used to hold community lunch too after the game is over,” says a resident.

Wrestlers also come from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Medak and Narayankhed. Competitions are organised during the Sankranthi season in Peda Edgi, Pedda Gulla, Koulas, Jukkal, Salabathpur, Madnur, Bichkunda, Wajidnagar, Pulkal, Banda Renjal and Gundenamli while in 12 villages of Nizam Sagar mandal they begin after Ugadi.

“The competitions are held occasionally in some villages during Sri Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanthi also. However, the game has lost its sheen. The wrestlers are locally trained,” says Sangayappa, another resident.

Since wrestlers take it as a challenge and prestige they participate in them without aspiring anything. They are satisfied with small gifts like coconut and sweets.