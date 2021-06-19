Youth from Kodad dies in the US

SURYAPET

19 June 2021 20:34 IST

Dies while receiving emergency care after a drowning accident

A 28-year-old man from Kodad, Ravi Kumar Shiripurapu, died in Connecticut of the United States on Friday, a little after he was admitted for emergency care following a drowning accident, family members here confirmed.

According to the bereaved family, who reside at Azad Nagar in Kodad in the district, they were informed of the news by his friends. The accident occurred at around 2.30 p.m. local time on Friday, when Mr. Ravi Kumar went for boating.

Family members said Mr. Ravi Kumar had gone to the U.S. three years ago to pursue his master’s degree, following which he had taken up a job as a data engineer at an insurance company in Connecticut.

Advertising

Advertising

Bereaved parents — Srinivasa Rao and Padma — appealed to the State government to intervene and help in bringing back their son’s mortal remains.