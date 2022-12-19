Youth from Goa held, 48 grams MDMA seized 

December 19, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Chandanagar police and the Madhapur special operations team arrested a 23-year-old man hailing from Goa and seized 48 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine), allegedly brought here to sell to his network of clients, on Monday.

According to the police, Rajesh Naik was found with the contraband at Nallagandla. He had been dealing with drugs for the past few years as a way of supporting his family after his father passed away.

He had come to the city on Saturday with a huge supply in the wake of the upcoming New Year celebrations. Police reported that Mr. Naik was procuring his stock from a person named Apple, a Nigerian national and presently living in Goa. Reportedly, the drug was being sold at ₹ 7,000 per gram.

He was booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.