Youth from city goes missing from Asaram’s Ahmedabad ashram

A youngster from Hyderabad has gone missing from godman Asaram Bapu's ashram in Ahmedabad.

Vijay Yadav, along with 10 friends went to Ahmedabad to attend a shibir between November 3 and 11. While all his friends returned to the city, Yadav did not. He last contacted his family members on November 9 after which he was also not seen in the ashram.

Anxious family members reached Ahmedabad and lodged a complaint with Chandkheda police station. They registered a missing case and launched a probe. Sources told The Hindu that during the camp, Yadav informed fellow disciples that he wanted to go to Jodhpur to meet Asaram and seek his blessings.

Asaram is currently lodged in Jodhpur prison in Rajasthan after being accused of raping a minor girl,

According to the missing man's younger brother Sanju Yadav, from Ahmedabad, the former went to Jodhpur and returned to Ahmedabad ashram and since then he was missing.

"In a register at the ashram, my brother's entry was registered, but the exit was not. Where he went from ashram is a million-dollar question. The ashram's CCTV footage of November 11 is missing," he said.

On Wednesday, a new twist emerged in the case after the family members received an email from Yadav which stated that he is going into solitary confinement on his own will, and urged them not to level false allegations against the ashram.

However, police are yet to verify the IP address and whether Yadav had sent the mail or somebody else was accessing his account.