Youth found dead in cotton field

Hyderabad

31 October 2021 22:04 IST

Letter purportedly written by him urges KCR to issue job notifications

A 25-year-old unemployed youth was found dead in his cotton field after consuming poison in Babberucheluka village of Kotapally mandal in Mancherial district here on Sunday morning.

In a letter recovered by the family members, which was purported to have been written by the victim Asampally Mahesh and addressed to the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the former appealed to Mr. Rao to issue job notifications at least now so that more people like him will not end their lives in the State.

“I completed my studies, but have failed to get a job. KCR sir, please issue job notification,” the letter reportedly cited.

Advertising

Advertising

Police said that the letter was recovered and it would be sent to the forensic laboratory for handwriting analysis, as it contradicted Mahesh’s parents’ complaint.

According to the police, Mahesh’s family members lodged a complaint stating that he ended his life allegedly due to financial problems. He was said to have spent the money handed over to him by depositors in a chit fund company where he was employed. A case was also registered against him at Chennur police station.

The victim completed his diploma in education at Hanamkonda. On Saturday night around 11 p.m. he left home and did not return. Next day, at 6 a.m. villagers found his body and alerted the family members.