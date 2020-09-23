Youth electrocuted at seed research farm

A co-worker mourning the death of Rinku Choupal in Kalivemula village of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

SANGAREDDY

23 September 2020 23:27 IST

Rinku Choupal had come all the way from Bihar to earn ₹300 per day as security guard

Rinku Choupal, all of 25 years, was native of Dularpur village in Mokarampur post of Darbhanga district of Bihar, more than 1,500 kilometres from here.

He has been here for the past few years working as security guard at a bio-seed research farm at Kalivemula in Kandi mandal, and earning ₹300 per day.

In addition, he used to work as labourer in the farm where he was working as security guard. He was staying in the accommodation provided in the farm along with his two brothers – Bikal Choupal and Mangal Choupal and another relative.

On Wednesday morning, Rinku came into contact with live 11- KV wire passing by his room when he was trying to tie an iron wire to a tree, and got electrocuted in the process.

Rinku was married two years ago and his wife stays at his native village while he works here. The same was the case with his brothers and relatives as well. They used to keep their families at their hometown and stay here to save some money and send the same to the native villages so that the other members live happily.

These migrants from other States work here for very low amounts as they are unable to get even this work in their native States. “We do come here to work with whatever is available and save some amount. All of us live in a room provided by our landlord. Basically our job is as security guards. However, we work whenever there is work in the farm as labourers and are paid ₹200 per day,” Mangal Choupal, brother of the deceased, told The Hindu.

After conducting post-mortem at the government hospital late in the evening, the body was sent to his native village in an ambulance.

“The ambulance driver is charging ₹19 per kilometre. We do not know how much distance it will be. His brothers and we are sharing the expenses,” said an employee in the farm where the incident took place.