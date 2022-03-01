Telangana

Youth drowns in Godavari, mother-son duo washed away in Pranahita

A youth had a watery grave and a mother-son duo feared drowned in two separate incidents in Mulugu and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts on Tuesday.

A 20-year-old youth identified as B Sai was swept away in the Godavari when he ventured into the river along with his neighbours to take a holy dip on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival at Kamalapuram village in Mangapet mandal of Mulugu district on Tuesday afternoon.

His body was fished out from a treacherous point of the river by some local swimmers later in the day, sources said.

In another incident, a mother-son duo identified as Padma, 38, and her son Rakshit, 14, were washed away in the Pranahita river while taking a holy bath at Lonavelly village in Sirpur (T) mandal of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district on Tuesday.

A search operation was launched soon after the incident. However, the duo remained untraceable till reports last came in.


