Youth dies after bike hits median near ISB

A 24-year-old man working in a software company was killed on the spot after meeting with a road accident.

Gachibowli police identified the victim as Polishetti Jayakrishna, who was an employee of Capgemini. The victim was a resident of Gautami PG in Gowlidoddy, and a native of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. Jayakrishna was riding his bike from Gowlidoddy to Gachibowli and proceeding towards IIIT Junction from opposite the entrance of Indian School of Business when he crashed into a median. Police said that the victim was not wearing a helmet and driving in a rash manner. He died instantaneously.

Police booked a case and are investigating.

