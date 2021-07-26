Youth demand recruitment calendar

KHAMMAM

26 July 2021

Stage protest at collectorate

Activists of various youth and students’ organisations took to the streets here on Monday demanding immediate release of a job calendar to fill up all the existing vacancies in various government departments in the entire State in an expeditious manner.

Protesters tried to barge into the collectorate as part of a demonstration held under the aegis of the DYFI, the SFI, the PDSU and the PYL here to press their charter of demands.

A mild commotion prevailed at the entrance of the collectorate when the police whisked away a section of the protesters, who attempted to gain entry into the collectorate building.

Earlier, the protesters staged a demonstration by holding placards and banners near the collectorate amid sloganeering.

They sought urgent steps to fill up all the vacant posts in different government departments on a war-footing, provide unemployment allowance to the jobless youth as promised by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) before the 2018 Assembly elections.

They shouted slogans demanding ₹ 50 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved family members of the unemployed youth S. Nageswara Rao of Gangadevipadu in Penuballi mandal, who allegedly committed suicide in his native village earlier this month, and stringent action against those found duping unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs.

DYFI district assistant secretary Ch. Ramesh, SFI district vice-president T. Praveen, PDSU district president Azad and others led the demonstration.