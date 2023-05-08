‘Youth declaration’ focuses on yearly filling of posts, unemployment dole

May 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST

With its youth declaration announced at a public meeting addressed by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra here on Monday, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) appears to have sounded the poll bugle much in advance of its rivals as the document of promises resembled election manifesto.

Announcing the five-point declaration, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said it would address the aspirations of Telangana youth and students who played a crucial role in the movement for statehood. He alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) played a cruel joke on the unemployed youth by not taking up recruitment to fill 2.5 lakh vacancies and deceived them by not paying the unemployment allowance.

Explaining the features of the youth declaration, he said the State Government would recognise all martyrs of the statehood movement, every family would be given a government job and also a ₹25,000 monthly pension to a dependant by treating them as freedom fighters and all cases registered on statehood activists would be withdrawn.

The Congress Government, which he said would be formed after the next elections, would fill two lakh vacancies in the first year itself along with backlog posts in the SC, ST, BC and Minorities categories, job calendar would be issued on June 2 every year along with vacancies to be filled and schedule of recruitment tests and appointment letters would be given on September 17 every year. “The objective will be to make Telangana an unemployed-free State with a centralised system of registration of qualified youth”, he stated.

Qualified unemployed youth would be paid allowance of ₹4,000 a month till they get employment by taking up recruitment process on the lines of UPSC as the BRS Government had reduced to a political rehabilitation centre by appointing inefficient individuals, the TPCC chief announced. Seven zonal employment exchanges would be set up and youth would be trained to make them employment ready. Skill development centres would be opened to hone the skills of those qualified.

Further, he stated that 75% jobs would be given to local youth in all private companies that have availed government benefits and subsidies. A youth commission would be constituted to address their problems on the lines of SC, ST and Women’s Commissions. The youth who would not get jobs would be given ₹10 lakh interest-free loan each and a special legislation would be made for gulf workers’ security.

To improve quality of education imparted, three new integrated universities would be established in Adilabad, Khammam and Medak districts and Palamuru, Telangana and Mahatma Gandhi Universities too would be developed on their lines. Four Rajiv IIITs such as Basar, a sports university to promote sports in rural areas, police and RTC universities at Warangal and Hyderabad would also be established.

As part of yuva mahila sadhikarita (young women empowerment), all college going girls above 18 years of age would be given electric scooters, Mr. Revanth Reddy announced.