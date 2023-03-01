Youth Congress protests at Inter Board over student’s suicide

March 01, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Youth Congress activists tried to lay siege to the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) demanding that the management of Sri Chaitanya institutions be arrested blaming them for the suicide of first year Intermediate student Satwik in Narsingi on Wednesday.

They alleged that the government was ignoring the complaints against corporate colleges despite many students ending their lives alleging pressure and insults from the college management. Telangana Youth Congress president Shiv Sena Reddy said that the colleges were only after ranks at the cost of students’ lives.

He urged the Youth Congress activists to protest in front of Sri Chaitanya colleges across the State and assured the students that the Congress would be on their side in their demands.