Youth Congress plans campaign on unemployment

The Telangana unit of Youth Congress has decided to conduct three days of protests on the issue of unemployment against the three-day celebrations planned by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s birthday.

President of Youth Congress K. Shiv Sena Reddy said here on Monday that they would organise ‘Unemployment Day’ from February 15 to 17 by paying tribute to martyrs and holding press meets on February 15, by stating protests in all Assembly constituencies on February 16 and take up a “speak-up Telangana” campaign with selfi-videos of the unemployed youth on February 17.

The unemployed youth in Telangana would celebrate KCR’s birthday only when fulfils his pre-poll promises of issuing notifications to fill all vacancies in the State government and giving unemployment allowance. He sought to know what was the rationale to celebrate the Chief Minister’s birthday for three days and also whether there is democracy or monarchy in Telangana.