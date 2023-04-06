Youth Congress leaders released from jail vow to continue their fight against paper leaks

April 06, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Youth Congress leaders, including its president N. Shiv Sena Reddy, and NSUI State president Balmoori Venkat, on Thursday were released from jail on bail where they were lodged after getting arrested for their protests against Class X paper leakage at the SSC Board.

The Youth Congress cadre took out a rally from Chanchalguda jail and raised slogans against the government for foisting false cases against their leaders for fighting on behalf of students and youngsters. Mr. Reddy said the Youth Congress will not rest until the real culprits behind the TSPSC paper leaks or the Class X paper leaks are arrested and brought to justice.

He appealed to the student community to focus on their studies as the Youth Congress cadre would fight on their behalf. He said the State government is least bothered about the sufferings of students and youngsters due to the paper leaks and is busy indulging in politics rather than taking action against the culprits. “What kind of message the government is sending to people by arresting the Youth Congress leaders fighting on students’ behalf,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Indian Youth Congress national president B.V. Srinivas, who addressed a press conference in Hyderabad, alleged the role of IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office staff in the TSPSC paper leak. He said the BRS government’s autocratic rule reflects from the arrests of NSUI and Youth Congress leaders who were fighting for students and exposing the government’s inability to conduct exams. He said the Youth Congress leaders would not be frightened by the false cases and would continue to expose the government’s failures.