ADVERTISEMENT

Youth Congress key to party’s victory: Sridhar Babu

June 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Manthani MLA and AICC secretary D. Sridhar Babu addressing Indian Youth Congress delegates at its national executive committee meeting held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu said that the role of Youth Congress leaders in the party’s victory in Karnataka was quite visible and impactful. They have a huge role in ensuring similar victories for the party in other States, he said on Thursday.

Mr. Sridhar Babu, AICC secretary in-charge for Karnataka, was sharing his views at the national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress held in the city on Thursday. He said that the youth should know about the sacrifices of the Congress, and learn about the “dangers of divisiveness”.

The meeting discussed various issues and sent a message to the Youth Congress workers that those who were taking the party’s policies to people will only get priority in party posts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also discussed the need to encourage women in a big way in the Youth Congress apart from strengthening social media wings right from the village level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US