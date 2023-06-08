HamberMenu
Youth Congress key to party’s victory: Sridhar Babu

June 08, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Manthani MLA and AICC secretary D. Sridhar Babu addressing Indian Youth Congress delegates at its national executive committee meeting held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu said that the role of Youth Congress leaders in the party’s victory in Karnataka was quite visible and impactful. They have a huge role in ensuring similar victories for the party in other States, he said on Thursday.

Mr. Sridhar Babu, AICC secretary in-charge for Karnataka, was sharing his views at the national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress held in the city on Thursday. He said that the youth should know about the sacrifices of the Congress, and learn about the “dangers of divisiveness”.

The meeting discussed various issues and sent a message to the Youth Congress workers that those who were taking the party’s policies to people will only get priority in party posts.

The meeting also discussed the need to encourage women in a big way in the Youth Congress apart from strengthening social media wings right from the village level.

