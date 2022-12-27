Youth Congress Deeksha on ‘faulty’ police recruitment drive

December 27, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Youth Congress held ‘Samara Deeksha” (day-long fast) on Tuesday at the Dharna Chowk demanding that the government set right the lapses in the ongoing police recruitment drive.

Led by the Telangana Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy, hundreds of activists and aspirants sat on the Deeksha demanding that the issues raised by the aspirants be taken into consideration. The Youth Congress alleged that due to the faulty procedures adopted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) aspirants were forcibly disqualified.

Speaking at the Deeksha, Mr. Shivsena Reddy said that aspirants were left in the lurch due to the mistakes committed by the Police Recruitment Board. He said the TSLPRB was not even honouring the High Court directions to award seven marks each in the constable and SI recruitment exams. About 60,000 aspirants would have become eligible if the mistakes of TSLPRB had been rectified.

He demanded that nine questions in the constable exam and seven questions in the SI exam were found to be faulty and marks for these questions should be awarded to everyone. Physical tests for both constables and SI aspirants should be held separately apart from reducing the minimum distance for shotput and long jump events. TPCC working president Mahesh Goud, Senior vice president, Mallu Ravi and others offered juice to Mr. Shivsena Reddy to break the day-long fast.