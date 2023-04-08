Youth Congress and NSUI leaders felicitated by the Congress party after their release from jail

April 08, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

Youth Congress leaders and NSUI activists of Telangana, who were released from Chanchalguda jail on Friday, were felicitated by the Congress at Gandhi Bhavan for their brave fight against the Class 10 exam paper leak.

Telangana Youth Congress president Shiv Sena Reddy and NSUI president Venkat Balmoor along with others were arrested by the police when they protested at the SSC Board against paper leakage and subsequently were lodged in jail. They were released on bail on Thursday. All those lodged in the jail were felicitated by the party for bravely fighting on behalf of the students.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr. Shiv Sena Reddy demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Hyderabad on Saturday, should speak about the alleged role of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay in the SSC Hindi paper leak. He said arrests by the State government would not deter the Youth Congress leaders from fighting against the agony caused to the students by the leaks, and warned that they would lay siege to the MLAs’ houses across the State if the government did not respond.

He said they were put in jail despite the cases being bailable at the police station itself and it reflected how the government feared the Congress and its fight on behalf of the people. He said the BRS government had only given contract employment, while the fight was for filling up regular jobs. He also alleged that BJP and the ruling BRS were engaged in a package of putting up a fake fight to undermine the Congress, but people were smart enough to realise it.

Mr. Venkat Balmoor accused the Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy of being insensitive to the sentiments of lakhs of students and their parents. When the leaked papers were available on WhatsApp groups the government did not feel ashamed at all, he alleged. He said the government was more interested in arresting them rather than those involved in the paper leaks.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao should take responsibility for the paper leaks of recruitment tests conducted by the TSPSC as well as the Class 10 papers. Congress activists would go to any extent to ensure justice for the students.

TPCC senior vice president, Mallu Ravi, who felicitated the activists, reminded that the Congress cadre was not fighting demanding jobs to them but to lakhs of unemployed graduates and students.