Youth Congress activists take out rally in Amberpet

March 29, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress workers taking out a torch rally in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad Youth Congress organised “Save Democracy Torch Rally” in Amberpet on Wednesday protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament. The Youth Congress members led by the city unit president, Motha Rohit carried torches and a banner and went in a rally raising slogans against the BJP government. Mr. Rohit said the Youth Congress will not rest until the ‘fascist’ government of the BJP is brought down for killing democracy in the country. “We are with Rahul Gandhi and we want him to lead the fight against the BJP,” he said.

