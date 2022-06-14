Youth climbs police patrol vehicle, smashes windshield 

‘High’ 20-year-old also wields a knife at police

A 20-year-old youth was reportedly so high that he got himself involved into street brawls, damaged public property and even climbed up a police patrol SUV and smashed its windshield.

The incident took place at Asifnagar late on Monday night.

The accused also damaged the windshield of an auto and wielded a rod and a knife at the police officers on duty. A short video clip of the 12.20 a.m. incident went viral instantly.

The youth was seen dangling and moving from the siren to the hood of the patrol vehicle, even as policemen were trying to stop him.

Asifnagar police said that the patrol vehicle was in rounds around midnight and ensuring closure of shops and other establishments when some locals complained of the ruckus caused by the youth in the next lane near Jhirra Road.

The youth had by then broken the windshield of an auto and pushed some two-wheelers to the ground. When the police intervened, he damaged the windshield of their SUV and attacked them with a rod and moved randomly. He then jumped on the top of the police SUV.

Later, he brought a knife from his house, which was nearby, and pointed it at the policemen and others.

On Tuesday, Ajay, who works as a daily labourer, was arrested and booked under various charges for his ‘act’ and sent to prison. He was booked for mischief causing damage, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, attempt to murder, under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.