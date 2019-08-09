Youth celebrate Adivasi Divas at Kumram Bheem memorial

Among all the places where the aboriginal people of erstwhile undivided Adilabad district celebrated the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples on Saturday, the one held at the historic Jodeghat village in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district came closest to denote their environs. The beats of the traditional drums and the customary pujas performed at the memorial of legendary Adivasi martyr Kumra Bheem as part of the celebrations went well with the all-pervading verdant greenery which continues to form part of the ethnic surroundings.

Scores of Adivasi youths from Kerameri mandal arrived at the Kumram Bheem memorial led by the beat of the traditional dhol and tudum percussion instruments. They performed puja at the statue of the martyr before holding cultural programmes.

The Day was also celebrated at many places in the four districts which form part of old undivided Adilabad. Public representatives and community leaders participated in the programmes which included cultural shows.

At Nirmal, Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and Superintendent of Police C. Shashidhar Raju participated in the celebrations. The Minister talked about the efforts of the government aimed at developing tribals.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao participated in the celebrations in the district headquarters town along with vice president of Tudum Debba organisation Godam Ganesh. Earlier, MLA Jogu Ramanna, Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan, Collector D. Divya and Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier inaugurated the Adivasi Bhavan building in town.

In Kumram Bheem Asifabad district MLA Athram Sakku and ZP chairperson Kova Laxmi participated in the celebrations in Asifabad while celebrations were also held in Jainoor. The common feature at all the celebrations was the demands raised by the aboriginal people.

The main demands related with expulsion of Lambada tribe from the list of Scheduled Tribes and issue of rights pattas on forest lands being tilled by tribals. There was also a demand for a focussed approach with respect to health, education and agriculture.