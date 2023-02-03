ADVERTISEMENT

Youth caught smuggling marijuana in Konark Express

February 03, 2023 06:39 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old youth travelling in the Konark Express from Bhubaneswar was caught in possession of 12 kilos of marijuana by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday.  The accused, Manikant Kumar, a resident of Bihar, planned to sell the same for ₹10,000 per kilo, said the sub-inspector of GRP, D. Ramesh. “He was found in possession of 12 packets of ganja, each containing 1 kilo of the contraband. He was pulled up for questioning upon suspicion and confessed that he was carrying drugs. We have booked him under the NDPS Act and started a probe to identify his sellers in Odisha,” said the official. 

