Youth being discouraged from higher education: Uttam

TRS and BJP governments have slashed outlays for higher education, says TPCC president

Youngsters have to gear themselves up to fight against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government’s policy of diluting the universities and ignoring recruitments, and at the same time counter the communal environment being created to divert their attention from the Central government’s policies, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Inaugurating the two-day training camp of Telangana Youth Congress in TRR Medical College complex in Patancheru on Tuesday, he alleged that youth were being discouraged from taking up higher education by the government which was scrapping or downsizing the scholarships and other relevant schemes. The training programme was held in the name of Congress Yuva Kranthi and those recruited through social media were being trained at this programme.

He said the previous Congress government had implemented a fee reimbursement scheme, along with scholarships and the present government was depriving the same to lakhs of students.

He pointed out that even after seven years of Telangana formation, the universities in Telangana have no permanent vice-chancellors and most of the universities do not even have 50% of staff.

Similarly, the Central government drastically cut down the budget for education. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised two crore jobs every year but in the last seven years nearly 30 crore people lost their livelihood due to his faulty policies. The TPCC chief asked the Youth Congress activists to organise interactive programmes.

Telangana Youth Congress president Shiv Sena Reddy was appreciated for making a mark even though he had taken over just a few days ago. The meeting was also addressed by MLA Seethakka, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, ex-MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and ex-MLA Ram Mohan among others.