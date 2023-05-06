ADVERTISEMENT

Youth beaten to death for ‘stealing’ construction waste; case filed

May 06, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death at Ranjol in Zaheerabad mandal on Friday after he entered an under-construction house to collect scrap material.

Zaheerabad Rural sub-inspector B.Parameshwar said the youth, identified as Hyderabad Mahesh alias Gundu, went into a house under construction in Ranjol in the wee hours of Friday allegedly to collect some iron waste. “A man working on the site informed the house owner. He, along with a few others, caught Mahesh, tied him to a pole and beat him up,” said the sub-inspector.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The house owner and the others went for lunch around 11.30 a.m. and by the time they returned, Mahesh had died. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Zaheerabad police have registered a case and are investigating based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s wife Rajeswari who alleged that her husband died due to attack by the house owner and others.

Mahesh’s body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US