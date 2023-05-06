Youth beaten to death for ‘stealing’ construction waste; case filed

May 06, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

A 26-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death at Ranjol in Zaheerabad mandal on Friday after he entered an under-construction house to collect scrap material.

Zaheerabad Rural sub-inspector B.Parameshwar said the youth, identified as Hyderabad Mahesh alias Gundu, went into a house under construction in Ranjol in the wee hours of Friday allegedly to collect some iron waste. “A man working on the site informed the house owner. He, along with a few others, caught Mahesh, tied him to a pole and beat him up,” said the sub-inspector.

The house owner and the others went for lunch around 11.30 a.m. and by the time they returned, Mahesh had died. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Zaheerabad police have registered a case and are investigating based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s wife Rajeswari who alleged that her husband died due to attack by the house owner and others.

Mahesh’s body was shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.