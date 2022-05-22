Youth battling for life after friends attack him

A youngster from Narsingi is battling for life at Osmania General Hospital after his close friends attacked him with a knife at Alkapuri Township late on Saturday, Narsingi inspector V Shiva Kumar said.

He said that the victim Syed Naseer (24), a cab driver from Narsingi village, along with Mohammad Naveed alias Chotu and Mohammad Akbar alias Bunny, consumed alcohol, and later went to a pan shop for cigarettes. “While smoking, an inebriated Naveed recalled his teenage love story. Both Naveed and Naseer were in love with the same girl during their childhood, and the former started to abuse him on the same issue,” another officer said.

Minutes later, they started assaulting each other, and in the meantime, Naveed grabbed a knife and stabbed his friend, he said. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to Aaron Hospital for immediate medical assistance. Later, he was shifted to OGH for better treatment. “He is still in a state of coma. An ‘attempt to murder’ case was registered and a probe is on,” the officer said. The offence took place around 11.30 p.m.

The accused were taken into custody.