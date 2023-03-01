HamberMenu
Youth arrested in Kerala for cyber fraud

March 01, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old youth was arrested from Kerala by the Cyber Crimes police of Rachakonda for allegedly conning a student from LB Nagar to the tune of ₹2.62 lakh in the guise of selling him tickets for a cricket match in February.

According to the police, the fraudster has 13 cases registered against him and his gang since 2018, including nine from Telangana and four from Andhra Pradesh for cyber fraud. Police seized two mobiles and froze ₹8.90 lakh in five of his bank accounts.

The accused, Sirigidi Praveen, a native of Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, was caught following a complaint from the victim, who stated that he tried to buy online tickets after seeing a post on Twitter.

“Praveen claimed that he was the son of a ruling party MLA and promised that he would arrange VIP box seats for the victim. He is a habitual offender who joined a gang from Vizag to con people online and fund their betting addiction. Praveen has various social media profiles in different platforms under fake names and has cheated several gullible people since 2018,” police said.

He was hiding in Kerala after committing the crime and was brought to Hyderabad by the police on Wednesday.

