Youth arrested for raping, threatening minor

A class V student was allegedly raped by an 18-year-old youth, Panjagutta police said.

Police identified the accused as Moiz Syed. He works as a welder and lives on the first floor of a building where the victim resides with her family.

The incident came to light when the victim went to visit her aunt’s place, who noticed bite marks on her neck and shoulder. After her aunt asked her how she got those marks, the victim told her about Moiz and that he allegedly had forced himself upon her, and threatened her of releasing a video he had made of raping her if she did not remain quiet.

The victim gave her statement to the Bharosa Centre on Wednesday. According to the statement, it was in April last year, three days before Ramzan, the victim’s mother and Moiz’s sister went shopping, after leaving the victim in his house. While the victim was playing with Moiz’s sister’s children, Moiz came into the house and took her into a room. However, his sister’s children began to knock on the door and the victim rushed back home.

A little over a month later, while the victim was playing with her siblings near her house, the accused gave her money to buy noodles. When she returned, the accused took her to his house and allegedly raped her. He allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke of the incident to anyone. The accused told her that he had a video clip of the alleged rape and told the victim that he would release it, frightening her into remaining silent.

Police booked a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. They said that Moiz has been arrested and will be produced in court on Thursday.