Youth arrested for cyber stalking 

The Cyber Crime police of Rachakonda commissionerate, on Saturday, nabbed a 24-year-old youth from Palvancha of Bhadradri-Kothagudem for allegedly sexually harassing girls online.

Police said that Meka Prudhvi, an office boy of a broadband service firm, created fake Instagram profiles with display pictures of girls, sent friend requests to girls and initiated chats with them.

Gradually, he befriended them, obtained their phone numbers and asked for their private pictures on WhatsApp. And when the women denied, he threatened them saying that he would circulate their morphed pictures, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the parent of a minor girl, police booked him for impersonation, stalking, and sexual harassment as per the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and relevant sections under the Information Technology Act.