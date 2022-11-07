Youth arrested for attention diversion and theft from ATM user  

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 07, 2022 21:04 IST

Chilkaguda police on Monday arrested one Banothu Raju, a youth from Mahbubabad, for allegedly diverting attention of ATM users and duping them.

The police were probing a complaint of a two-wheeler mechanic from Chilkalguda who lost ₹31, 000 from his account, and his passbook showed that multiple transactions were done from an ATM at Seethaphalmandi.

The complainant recollected that he was helped by a youth when the ATM server took some time to respond. Later, he realised that the same person had replaced his debit card with a similar one.

Police recovered the said cash from the offender, and also said that the youth was allegedly involved in similar offences. In the Chilkalguda police limits alone, this year, Raju had committed four other offences to the tune of ₹1.38 lakh. Previous and similar cases were found to be registered against him in Inthejargunj station and Kesamudram station.

