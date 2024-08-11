GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Youth arrested after his SUV kills a pedestrian in Quthbullapur

Published - August 11, 2024 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A speeding SUV full of youngsters, driven by a student in an inebriated state, ran into a pedestrian in Quthbullapur, resulting in his death on the spot early on Sunday.

Following the accident, the driver — Manish, 22, a second-year degree student has been taken into police custody, Jeedimetla Inspector G. Mallesh said.

The deceased, identified as Gopi, 38, was working as a daily wage labourer and has been shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

The incident was reported near a construction site in Gajularamaram when the group of six from the same course was travelling from Kukatpally to Jeedimetla around 6.15 a.m. on Sunday. The entire episode was captured on CCTV camera.

“Initial investigation has revealed that Manish doesn’t have a valid driving licence either. A case has been booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is under way,” the official further added.

