Youth and women pour out their anguish to Bhatti

April 17, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST

Men, women and youth continue to pour out their anguish and despair over the lack of employment opportunities and support from the government to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka.

Mr. Vikaramarka’s padayatra entered the 31st day on Sunday, and during his interactions with students, women and youth in Mancherial, they expressed their anguish over the lack of recruitments, particularly in the education sector.

“We completed our BA and B.Ed degrees long back - yet we are still waiting for the government to provide us jobs as promised. With no other opportunity, we turned to our hereditary profession of basket weaving with bamboo. There too we don’t get any encouragement from the government. How do we lead our lives sir?,” was the question of Bollam Rajitha of old Mancherial area.

She met the CLP leader and invited him to her roadside shop of baskets. “Forest officers are not allowing us to bring bamboo from the forest to weave baskets,” she said, and recalled that during the Congress government societies used to supply bamboo. “Now there is no such facilitation.”

She said after waiting for the teacher recruitment notification for the last eight years, she has decided to forget her dreams. Moreover, her anger was further fuelled due to the lack of support and encouragement from the government even in her traditional vocation, Mr. Bhatti said.

The CLP leader also asked people during his padayatra if any loans were being extended through the DWCRA societies, and they said the ‘Pavala Vaddi’ scheme of the Congress is now abolished. Mr. Bhatti assured that once Congress comes to power it would give top priority to the traditional vocations and teacher recruitment would be taken up in large numbers.