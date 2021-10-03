Youngster killed in road accident

Hyderabad

03 October 2021 21:39 IST

A youngster riding pillion on a sports bike was killed, while his elder brother escaped with minor injuries in a road accident at Madhapur here on Tuesday evening.

Madhapur police said the accident took place at 6.35 p.m. near the regional office of National Investigation Agency.

The victim, Chaitanya Varma, 22, along with his brother Ganesh Raju, residents of Vivekananda Nagar of Borabanda, were travelling on their high-end sports bike from Parvathnagar towards NIA. The rider rammed a car near Vishnu Vistara homes while the driver was taking a u-turn. While Ganesh was wearing a helmet and escaped with minor injuries, Varma died on the spot as he did not have a headgear on.

The siblings are native of Maliki Puram village, Razole mandal in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

“It is a case of rash and negligent driving. They were not under the influence of alcohol, nor trying to avoid drunk driving enforcement drive,” police said.