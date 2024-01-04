GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youngster held for creating fake Instagram accounts of women

January 04, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man from Medchal was arrested by Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police for creating a fake Instagram account using the photos of a 14-year-old girl. A complaint was lodged by the girl’s family.

Police said that the accused, identified as S. Jishnu Kirthan Reddy, 19, was pretending to be a girl on Instagram and had trapped many women. “Kirthan Reddy is pursuing engineering. He would create profiles of women, befriend women, and make them share their personal photographs. He would also threaten them to share more photographs,” said the police.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police booked a case against him under Sections 67, 67A, 66 (C), 66(D) IT ACT & 354D, 506, 509 of the IPC and Section 11 r/w 12 of the PoCSO Act on December 28. He was arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial remand

Officials from the Cyber Crimes warned girls/women not to share any private pictures/information with strangers on social media. “They are advised to keep their social media handles private,” said the officials. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.