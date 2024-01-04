Youngster held for creating fake Instagram accounts of women

January 04, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

A man from Medchal was arrested by Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police for creating a fake Instagram account using the photos of a 14-year-old girl. A complaint was lodged by the girl’s family.

Police said that the accused, identified as S. Jishnu Kirthan Reddy, 19, was pretending to be a girl on Instagram and had trapped many women. “Kirthan Reddy is pursuing engineering. He would create profiles of women, befriend women, and make them share their personal photographs. He would also threaten them to share more photographs,” said the police.

The Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Police booked a case against him under Sections 67, 67A, 66 (C), 66(D) IT ACT & 354D, 506, 509 of the IPC and Section 11 r/w 12 of the PoCSO Act on December 28. He was arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial remand

Officials from the Cyber Crimes warned girls/women not to share any private pictures/information with strangers on social media. “They are advised to keep their social media handles private,” said the officials.