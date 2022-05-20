Youngster brutally murdered by wife’s family members

Businessman killed in public view in Begum Bazaar

In yet another killing over suspected hate for inter-caste marriage, a 22-year-old businessman was brutally killed in broad public view on the busy Begum Bazaar street here allegedly by his wife’s kin. This came barely 15 days after B Nagaraju (26), a sales executive was murdered by his wife’s brother and a relative as the brother opposed the inter-faith marriage.

According to Shahinayathgunj Inspector Y Ajay Kumar, the heinous offence took place around 7.45 p.m. near Fish Market when the victim, Neeraj Panwal was riding a bike with his father Rajender Panwal as a pillion. “A group of five persons, including the woman’s brother, intercepted the father-son duo in a bylane and started attacking Neeraj with knives and stones,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) D Joel Davis said.

He said that Neeraj suffered deep injuries and was rushed to Osmania General Hospital by the passers-by. “He succumbed to the injuries upon reaching the hospital,” the officer said.

Neeraj, a wholesale groundnut trader from Afzalgunj, and his wife Sanjana belong to different castes, and they loved each other and got married one-and-half-year ago against the wishes of her parents and family members. Sanjana’s family also lives in the same locality, and the couple had a son recently.

As Sanjana got married to a man from another caste, her brother decided to eliminate her husband and hatched a conspiracy. “As per their plan, the accused persons intercepted the bike, pushed Neeraj to the ground and attacked him indiscriminately with knives and stones, as a result, he suffered multiple injuries,” another officer said.

A murder case was registered and multiple teams were formed to nab the attackers. They are also analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify them. “When our team went to Sanjana’s parents’ house, there were only women. Men in the family were absconding,” the officer added.

The victim’s body was shifted to OGH Morgue for autopsy.