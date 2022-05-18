Youngster booked for obscene actions in metro rail

SR Nagar police has booked a 19-year-old man, hailing from Odisha, under a petty case allegedly for touching himself obscenely in a metro train at Ameerpet station on Tuesday.

The incident, police said, took place around 2 p.m., when a female passenger observed his actions when she just boarded the train. She reported the incident to the metro rail security.

The accused was identified as one Raju, he had come to Hyderabad recently to work at a hotel.