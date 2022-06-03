Youngster arrested, one juvenile identified in minor’s gang-rape

One of the juveniles was son of a VIP, police official confirmed

Police got the first breakthrough on Friday in the sensational minor’s gang-rape in the State capital’s upscale Jubilee Hills, with the arrest of one youngster Sajuddin Malik.

“Malik is one of the two accused. Hunt is on for the second accused Omer Khan,” Hyderabad West Zone DCP Joel Davis told a press conference. Investigators identified three more suspects involved in the case.

“Since those three are juveniles, their identity is not being revealed. We have clear information about the location of one juvenile. He is likely to be detained for questioning on Saturday,” the DCP said. Mr. Davis, however, said one of the juveniles was son of a VIP.

He categorically denied the reports that Home Minister Mahmood Ali’s grandson and son of another MLA were involved in the gang-rape. “There is no evidence to suggest their complicity. These are 100% baseless allegations,” the DCP said.

Narrating the sequence of events leading to the crime, the officer explained that the victim went to Amnesia pub with a friend during daytime to attend a non-alcoholic party. Some youngsters there befriended her and took her to a bakery.

The group of five youngsters, including the three juveniles, got into a Multi-Purpose Vehicle along with the minor. After stopping the vehicle at an isolated place, they violated her in the vehicle, the DCP said.

The victim was recovering but still not in a position to reveal all details due to the trauma she had undergone. The identification of the accused was based on the statement given by the minor.

“If further details confirming complicity of any other person emerge, we will arrest them irrespective of their position,” the officer said. He told the media persons that investigators cannot provide precise details of crime as it may reveal identity of the victim.

Supreme Court had given specific directions with regard to the information to be put in public domain in such cases. Some mainstream media organisations and individuals through social media are putting up details which may establish the minor’s identity. “We will take action against such persons,” Mr. Davis said.