Young tribal writer from Nizamabad chosen for Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for Telugu 

A 26-year-old writer from the tribal thanda of Vivek Nagar in Jakranpally mandal of Nizamabad district, Ramesh Karthik Naik, was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for Telugu on Saturday. Naik, who writes under the pen name Ramesh Karthik Nayak, is the first tribal author from Telangana to receive this honour for his short story collection “Dhavlo“ (Song of Lament, 2021).

Naik’s literary journey includes four books, three in Telugu and one in English. His works which vividly depict the Lambada lifestyle have been featured in international journals and translated into several Indian languages. His debut poetry collection in English, “Chakmak“ (Flintstone), was released at the Bengaluru Poetry Festival last year. Other notable works include “Balder Bandi” (Ox Cart, 2018) and “Kesula“ (Moduga Flower, 2022). Born as Nunnavath Karthik, Naik belongs to the Lambada, also known as Banjara, community. His parents Sevantha and Mojiram are farmers.

He began writing in 2014, overcoming numerous challenges, including loss of his initial poetry collection. With the support of friends and teachers, he published “Balder Bandi” in 2018, which is now part of Andhra University’s post-graduate syllabus. His poem “Jarer Bati” (Jowar Roti) from “Chakmak“ is included in the undergraduate syllabus at SR & BGNR Government Degree College, Khammam. Naik’s works have appeared in prominent publications in India and abroad.

Despite significant socio-economic challenges, Naik pursued his passion for literature. Financing his education through various jobs, he completed his Master’s in English and currently teaches intermediate school students. His deep connection to his culture is evident in his works, which reflect the plight and traditions of the Banjara community.

Naik’s accolades include the Tribal Young Achiever Award for Contribution to Tribal Literature (Telugu) from the Telangana State Tribal Welfare Department in 2021.

Congratulating him on his latest achievement, BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao said, “Congratulations to Telangana bidda Ramesh Karthik Naik, who has been selected for the 2024 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Yuva Award for his collection of Gor Banjara stories in Dhavlo.”

Ghanpuram Devender, president of Harida Writers’ Association, Nizamabad, also expressed joy at the announcement, noting the natural and attractive depiction of Banjara life in Naik’s stories. In recognition of his talent, the Harida Writers Association honoured him with the Harida Yuva Sahitya Puraskar in 2023.