GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Young tribal writer from Nizamabad chosen for Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for Telugu 

Published - June 17, 2024 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau
Ramesh Karthik Naik

Ramesh Karthik Naik

A 26-year-old writer from the tribal thanda of Vivek Nagar in Jakranpally mandal of Nizamabad district, Ramesh Karthik Naik, was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar for Telugu on Saturday. Naik, who writes under the pen name Ramesh Karthik Nayak, is the first tribal author from Telangana to receive this honour for his short story collection “Dhavlo“ (Song of Lament, 2021). 

Naik’s literary journey includes four books, three in Telugu and one in English. His works which vividly depict the Lambada lifestyle have been featured in international journals and translated into several Indian languages. His debut poetry collection in English, “Chakmak“ (Flintstone), was released at the Bengaluru Poetry Festival last year. Other notable works include “Balder Bandi” (Ox Cart, 2018) and “Kesula“ (Moduga Flower, 2022). Born as Nunnavath Karthik, Naik belongs to the Lambada, also known as Banjara, community. His parents Sevantha and Mojiram are farmers.  

He began writing in 2014, overcoming numerous challenges, including loss of his initial poetry collection. With the support of friends and teachers, he published “Balder Bandi” in 2018, which is now part of Andhra University’s post-graduate syllabus. His poem “Jarer Bati” (Jowar Roti) from “Chakmak“ is included in the undergraduate syllabus at SR & BGNR Government Degree College, Khammam. Naik’s works have appeared in prominent publications in India and abroad.  

Despite significant socio-economic challenges, Naik pursued his passion for literature. Financing his education through various jobs, he completed his Master’s in English and currently teaches intermediate school students. His deep connection to his culture is evident in his works, which reflect the plight and traditions of the Banjara community. 

Naik’s accolades include the Tribal Young Achiever Award for Contribution to Tribal Literature (Telugu) from the Telangana State Tribal Welfare Department in 2021. 

Congratulating him on his latest achievement, BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao said, “Congratulations to Telangana bidda Ramesh Karthik Naik, who has been selected for the 2024 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Yuva Award for his collection of Gor Banjara stories in Dhavlo.”  

Ghanpuram Devender, president of Harida Writers’ Association, Nizamabad, also expressed joy at the announcement, noting the natural and attractive depiction of Banjara life in Naik’s stories. In recognition of his talent, the Harida Writers Association honoured him with the Harida Yuva Sahitya Puraskar in 2023. 

Related Topics

Telangana / Telugu literature

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.