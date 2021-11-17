Young surgeon dies of heart attack

HYDERABAD

17 November 2021 20:55 IST

‘He had chest pain 6 months ago, but his reports were normal’

A 28-year-old General Surgeon, who worked at Gandhi Hospital, died of a heart attack early on Wednesday morning.

Dr. Purna Chandra Gupta collapsed on the staircase leading to a hostel on the hospital premises.

Hospital superintendent Dr. M. Raja Rao said that the young surgeon died of myocardial infarction (MI). “He complained of chest pain six months ago. But, when tests were done, the reports were normal,” Dr. Raja Rao said.

Fellow doctors said that Dr. Purna’s family has a history of heart attacks. He was lean and did not have any bad habits, they said. The young doctor was doing good in his career. He completed his senior residency (one year work after post graduation) a few weeks ago, and was preparing for a super-speciality course. He planned his engagement at the end of this month, they added.

He did his post graduation from Gandhi Medical College, vacated the hostel a few days ago, and was staying outside the campus.

Dr. Purna rushed to Gandhi Hospital late on Tuesday night when he had chest pain. “He took a tablet and went to the hostel to get some rest. He was found unconscious near the hostel at around 5 a.m. and was declared brought dead to the emergency ward,” said a doctor from the hospital.

The medical fraternity in the State was shaken up with his death. Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA) members held a condolence meeting in the hospital on Wednesday evening.