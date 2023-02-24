HamberMenu
Young police constable collapses during workout, dies 

February 24, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable of the 2020 batch breathed his last after collapsing during a workout at a gym on Thursday.

Yamjala Dharam Vishal, 24, was posted at Asif Nagar police station in the Hyderabad city police commissionerate limits. The incident took place on Thursday evening while he was working out at a gym in Marredpally.

At around 8 p.m., as per CCTV footage from inside the gym that was widely shared on Friday, Mr. Vishal was seen doing push-ups. He took a break, and while reaching for support, he was seen coughing and collapsing on the floor. Members in the gym rushed to him

and shifted to a private hospital in Secunderabad, where doctors declared him ‘dead on arrival’.

According to Asif Nagar police, constable Vishal was conscious about his health and fitness. It’s being suspected that the young man suffered from a sudden cardiac arrest.

Last rites of Mr. Vishal were conducted at his residence in Bowenpally on Friday.

