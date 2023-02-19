ADVERTISEMENT

Young mountaineer on pan-India cycle expedition meets KGBV students

February 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Madhya Pradesh athlete Aasha Malviya | Photo Credit: File photo

Young mountaineer Aasha Malviya, who is spearheading a pan-India solo cycle expedition, arrived in Karimnagar on Saturday. She met Collector R.V. Karnan, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Garima Agrawal and Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka.

Later, she visited the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Manakondur near here, sources said.

During her brief interaction with the KGBV students, the 24-year-old athlete from Madhya Pradesh shared her experiences in the ongoing all-India solo cycle expedition with them. She told the students that one of the main objectives of the cycle expedition was to spread the message of women empowerment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The students lauded her initiative and wished her success in her noble mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US