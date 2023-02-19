Young mountaineer on pan-India cycle expedition meets KGBV students

February 19, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Young mountaineer Aasha Malviya, who is spearheading a pan-India solo cycle expedition, arrived in Karimnagar on Saturday. She met Collector R.V. Karnan, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Garima Agrawal and Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka.

Later, she visited the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Manakondur near here, sources said.

During her brief interaction with the KGBV students, the 24-year-old athlete from Madhya Pradesh shared her experiences in the ongoing all-India solo cycle expedition with them. She told the students that one of the main objectives of the cycle expedition was to spread the message of women empowerment.

The students lauded her initiative and wished her success in her noble mission.